Triodos Investment Management BV Acquires 100,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.46% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

HASI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. 803,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,463. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 282.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

