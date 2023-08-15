Triodos Investment Management BV Has $31.14 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 88.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $108,143,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
