Triodos Investment Management BV Has $31.14 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 88.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $108,143,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Mastercard stock traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $395.18. 793,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,853. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.96. The firm has a market cap of $372.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.