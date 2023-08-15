Triodos Investment Management BV Increases Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWSC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 11.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 314,315 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWSC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $569,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,115,882.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PowerSchool Price Performance

NYSE PWSC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. 156,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,846. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.85 and a beta of 0.93.

PowerSchool Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

