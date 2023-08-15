TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading Down 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.57. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.79.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
