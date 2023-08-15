TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

LON SMIF opened at GBX 73.97 ($0.94) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 81 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £180.67 million and a PE ratio of -931.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.84.

Insider Activity at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

In other news, insider Wendy Dorey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,650 ($13,510.08). In related news, insider Wendy Dorey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £10,650 ($13,510.08). Also, insider Sharon Parr bought 24,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £18,003 ($22,837.75). Insiders have bought 65,254 shares of company stock worth $4,729,050 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

