Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.94 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.94 or 0.00020348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and $96.87 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00271577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013512 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003396 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.23451961 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 774 active market(s) with $76,339,684.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

