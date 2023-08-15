United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Shares Down 1.6%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 85,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 110,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the second quarter worth $147,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 163.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 580.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

