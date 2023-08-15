UNIUM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,667.94 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. UNIUM has a market cap of $574.87 million and approximately $77,667.94 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNIUM has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $19.43 or 0.00066509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 22.49346708 USD and is up 27.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $108,630.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.