Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s current price.

UNM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,337.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,337.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,330. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

