VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 6,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $276.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

