Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Decreased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,628,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.84. 126,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,915. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.