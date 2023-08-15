Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VERA. Wedbush increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. 289,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,294. The firm has a market cap of $782.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 448,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,676,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,992 shares in the company, valued at $99,467.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 448,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,676,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after buying an additional 1,647,613 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,971 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $22,883,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,864 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares during the period.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

