Verge One Day Volume Hits $10.11 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $60.91 million and $10.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,195.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00271205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.12 or 0.00781368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00529950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00056816 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00117061 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,848,263 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.