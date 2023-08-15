Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Down 19.2% in July

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 612,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Vertex has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $5,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $5,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,509,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,861,260.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,698,850 shares of company stock worth $31,855,432. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 281,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,486,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,277,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

