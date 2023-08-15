Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Up 3.6%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24. 84,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 315,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Vertex Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Vertex

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $14,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,509,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,861,260.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $187,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,698,850 shares of company stock worth $31,855,432 in the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 267.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

