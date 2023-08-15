VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 228.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CFO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

