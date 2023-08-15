Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 670,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,214 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $151,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.87. The company had a trading volume of 387,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,641. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.43. The stock has a market cap of $450.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

