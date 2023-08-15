Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vontier by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

