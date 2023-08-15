Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier
Vontier Stock Performance
Vontier stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vontier Company Profile
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
