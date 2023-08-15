Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Trading 10% Higher

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 5,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 245,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Vyant Bio Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vyant Bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vyant Bio stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Free Report) by 405,350.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 3.45% of Vyant Bio worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.