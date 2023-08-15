Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $276.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.31.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

