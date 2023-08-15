Wade G W & Inc. Sells 587 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411,508 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $810,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

