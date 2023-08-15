Walker Financial Services Inc. Invests $19.39 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 265,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,389,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 20.0% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.77. 1,280,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,806. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

