Walker Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.3% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 39.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

