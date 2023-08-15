Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.32

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTYGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.32 and last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Want Want China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

