Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.32

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.32 and last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Want Want China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
