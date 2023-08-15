Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE HCC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,007. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 378,214 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,790,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 349,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

