Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,421,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367,232 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 1.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $336,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.48. 205,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

