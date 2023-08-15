Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,421,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367,232 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 1.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $336,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
WCN stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.48. 205,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections
Waste Connections Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.