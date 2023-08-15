WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 253.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

