WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $59.56. 555,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,496. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

