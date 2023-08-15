WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

INTC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,137,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,744,953. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

