WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,152 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.62) to GBX 2,920 ($37.04) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.84) to GBX 3,800 ($48.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.96. 208,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,259. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.26.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

