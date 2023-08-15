Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ashford (AINC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN: AINC):

8/10/2023 – Ashford had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Up 2.2 %

Ashford stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

