WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.43.

WELL stock opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.56 and a 52-week high of C$5.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -450.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

