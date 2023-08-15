Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.4% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. 1,849,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average is $110.13. The stock has a market cap of $276.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.