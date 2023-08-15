Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,595 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1,230.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

