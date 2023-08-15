Whirlpool Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $16.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

NYSE WHR traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $138.66. 23,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,372. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $3,778,667. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

