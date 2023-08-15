WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.