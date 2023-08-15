WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

