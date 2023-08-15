William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

LRMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRMR

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 196,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 809.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 305.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 324,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 49.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.