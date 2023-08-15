Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $196.86

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $196.86 and last traded at $197.12, with a volume of 426283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

