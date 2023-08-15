WOW-token Price Tops $0.0232 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $232.07 million and approximately $3.87 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003180 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000331 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007049 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02322347 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

