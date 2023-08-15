Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,449.31

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $9.85 billion and approximately $4,449.31 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,076,551,300 coins and its circulating supply is 35,037,797,153 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,076,551,300.29 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.36568749 USD and is up 25.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,990.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.