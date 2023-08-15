WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 200,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,242,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth $500,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth $2,407,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth $10,379,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 87,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

