Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Sells $25,002.50 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,837. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -625.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

