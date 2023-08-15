Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Sells $25,002.50 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 20th, Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00.
  • On Thursday, May 25th, Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,837. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -625.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

