Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $118.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

