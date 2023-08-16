10,355 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $913,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 34,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 86,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WST. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,275 shares of company stock worth $20,859,943 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WST stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.87. 80,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,585. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $408.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

