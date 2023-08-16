108,500 Shares in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Purchased by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 108,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

