1,240,000 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,604,000. Yum China accounts for about 0.6% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Yum China by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,546 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Yum China by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Yum China by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $21,851,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,329. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.38%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

