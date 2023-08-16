1,700 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

