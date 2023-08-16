1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 1,252 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

