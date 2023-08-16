1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

