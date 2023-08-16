1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys Shares of 1,118 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,011,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.35. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $302.11. The firm has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

